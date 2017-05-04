Zeballos beats defending champion Kohlschreiber at BMW Open Defending champion Philipp Kohlschreiber was eliminated from the BMW Open Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2p8VqQw MUNICH - Defending champion Philipp Kohlschreiber was eliminated from the BMW Open on Thursday, losing to Horacio Zeballos 7-6 , 6-4 in the second round. Kohlschreiber, who had been going for an unprecedented fourth title at the clay-court tournament, failed to convert any of his three break points.

