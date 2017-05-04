Zeballos beats defending champion Kohlschreiber at BMW Open
Zeballos beats defending champion Kohlschreiber at BMW Open Defending champion Philipp Kohlschreiber was eliminated from the BMW Open Check out this story on USATODAY.com: https://usat.ly/2p8VqQw MUNICH - Defending champion Philipp Kohlschreiber was eliminated from the BMW Open on Thursday, losing to Horacio Zeballos 7-6 , 6-4 in the second round. Kohlschreiber, who had been going for an unprecedented fourth title at the clay-court tournament, failed to convert any of his three break points.
