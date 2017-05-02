Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki dispatched unseeded Misaki Doi 6-0, 7-5 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open on Tuesday Wozniacki, Stosur reach 2nd round at Prague Open Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki dispatched unseeded Misaki Doi 6-0, 7-5 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open on Tuesday Check out this story on USATODAY.com: http://usat.ly/2prhCJe PRAGUE - Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki advanced to the second round of the Prague Open by beating Misaki Doi of Japan 6-0, 7-5 Tuesday. Also, fourth-seeded Sam Stosur beat Evgeniya Rodina 6-2, 6-3.

