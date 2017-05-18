World Sports at 1330 GMT

ROME " Four-time champion Novak Djokovic picked up right where he left off in a rain-delayed Italian Open quarterfinal against Juan Martin del Potro, closing out a 6-1, 6-4 win Saturday to set up a semifinal later against Dominic Thiem. In the other semifinal, it's Alexander Zverev against John Isner.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.