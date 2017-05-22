Wentworth defending champion Chris Wo...

Wentworth defending champion Chris Wood: Home-grown golfers deserve more credit

As defending champion, Chris Wood is the latest player to find himself adorning a 40ft-high poster on the grandstand behind the 18th green at Wentworth for this week's BMW PGA Championship. But the Ryder Cup player feels the current generation of home-grown golf stars do not otherwise get the recognition they deserve.

Chicago, IL

