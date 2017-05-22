Victoria Azarenka targets Wimbledon return following birth of son Leo
Former world number one Victoria Azarenka intends to return to tennis in time to compete in this year's Wimbledon following the birth of her first child. The two-time grand slam champion revealed news of her pregnancy last summer, and son Leo was born in December.
