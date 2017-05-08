Tennys, anyone? Sandgren wins USTA wild card for French Open

Tennys Sandgren has earned his first berth in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament by winning the U.S. Tennis Association 's wild-card challenge for the French Open. The 25-year-old Sandgren, who is from Gallatin, Tennessee, topped the standings by winning a USTA Pro Circuit Challenger in Savannah, Georgia, this weekend and by reaching the final of an ATP Challenger in Sarasota, Florida, two weeks ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.