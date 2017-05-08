Tennys, anyone? Sandgren wins USTA wild card for French Open
Tennys Sandgren has earned his first berth in the main draw of a Grand Slam tournament by winning the U.S. Tennis Association 's wild-card challenge for the French Open. The 25-year-old Sandgren, who is from Gallatin, Tennessee, topped the standings by winning a USTA Pro Circuit Challenger in Savannah, Georgia, this weekend and by reaching the final of an ATP Challenger in Sarasota, Florida, two weeks ago.
