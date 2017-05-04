Tennis: Upset win for Venus and Harrison

A good upset in the first round of the doubles draw at the ATP tournament in Estoril, Portugal for Kiwi Michael Venus and American Ryan Harrison. They defeated top seeds Sam Groth and Swede Robert Lindstedt in the first round 6-3 5-7 10-4 in one hour 23 minutes winning three of seven break points and serving more consistently throughout the match.

