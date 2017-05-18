Tennis: Sitak finishes runner-up in Bordeaux

New Zealand Davis Cup player Artem Sitak has finished runner-up at the 106,000 euro Bordeaux Challenger in France after a solid week of results in the build up to the French Open. Sitak and Mexican, Santiago Gonzalez reached the final of the tournament but were beaten by the Indian pairing of Purav Raja and Divij Sharan 4-6 4-6.

