Tennis: Bellis comeback stuns Bacsinszky
Second seed Timea Bacsinszky was the biggest casualty of the second round of the Grand Prix De SAR La Princesse Lalla Meryem as teenager CiCi Bellis staged a fightback to claim a second-round win. Bellis displayed her potential at the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships with a run to the quarter-finals, where she lost to Caroline Wozniacki, and is in to the last eight in Rabat after saving a match point to beat Bacsinszky 6-7 7-5 7-5.
