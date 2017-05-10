Tennis: Agassi the perfect match for Djokovic, says Rusedski
Greg Rusedski is convinced Andre Agassi is the right man to help Novak Djokovic get back to the top of men's tennis. Novak Djokovic and Andre Agassi would be the "perfect match" should the Serbian appoint the eight-time grand slam champion as his new coach, according to Greg Rusedski.
