Student 'blacks up' to look like Serena Williams sparking racism row
The young man, reportedly a member of the Anglia Ruskin University rugby team, can be seen with a painted face and a sweatband. Many have called out the offensive incident on Twitter and a spokesperson for the university have confirmed they are investigating.
