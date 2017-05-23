Stan Wawrinka through to quarter-fina...

Stan Wawrinka through to quarter-finals in Geneva as Rogerio Dutra Silva retires

13 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

Top seed Stan Wawrinka was handed a place in the quarter-finals of the Geneva Open when opponent Rogerio Dutra Silva was forced to retire. Wawrinka, the world number three, was leading 5-2 in the opening set when the Brazilian quit due to an ankle injury.

Chicago, IL

