Spinning marketing gold with retro shoes

Stan Smith sneakers have made a huge comeback and are now a must-have for the A fashion-savvy, writes Richard Weiss Former US tennis player Stanley Roger 'Stan' Smith wears a pair of Adidas Stan Smith shoes as he attends a ceremony to induct former French tennis player Amelie Mauresmo into the International Tennis Hall of Fame before the women's final match at the French Open in Paris on June 4, 2016.a Adidas AG aims to increase its sales by 40 million pairs of sneakers annually, to more than a half-billion by 2020, largely by appealing to fashion-conscious teens and urban hipsters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bangkok Post.