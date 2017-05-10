Sloane Stephens gets wild card into Connecticut Open
WTA star Sloane Stephens has been granted a wild card into the prestigious main draw of the 2017 Connecticut Open presented by United Technologies, tournament director Anne Worcester announced today. Stephens, who holds four WTA singles titles and reached a career-high world ranking of No.11 in October 2013, took part in a USTA kids' clinic for 350 New Haven Third Graders at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale and was delighted to be the second player confirmed for this year's WTA Premier event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Greenwich Citizen.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC