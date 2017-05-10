Sloane Stephens gets wild card into C...

Sloane Stephens gets wild card into Connecticut Open

Read more: Greenwich Citizen

WTA star Sloane Stephens has been granted a wild card into the prestigious main draw of the 2017 Connecticut Open presented by United Technologies, tournament director Anne Worcester announced today. Stephens, who holds four WTA singles titles and reached a career-high world ranking of No.11 in October 2013, took part in a USTA kids' clinic for 350 New Haven Third Graders at the Connecticut Tennis Center at Yale and was delighted to be the second player confirmed for this year's WTA Premier event.

