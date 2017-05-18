Simona Halep beats Kiki Bertens to re...

Simona Halep beats Kiki Bertens to reach WTA final at Rome Masters

Rome: Romania's Simona Halep reached her first final in the WTA event at the Rome Masters on Saturday after sweeping Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens 7-5, 6-1 in their semi-final clash. Halep, who reached the semi-finals in the Italian capital in 2013 and 2015, will now meet the winner of the other semi-final between Garbine Muguruza and Elina Svitolina.

