Simon advances to 2nd round in Lyon

Fifth-seeded Gilles Simon of France fended off seven of eight break points to get past Daniil Medvedev of Russia and reach the second round at the Lyon Open on Monday. Simon was made to work for more than two hours and broke Medvedev four times to prevail 7-5, 6-7 , 6-2 at the clay-court event.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.