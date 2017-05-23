Siegemund injured at Nuremberg Cup, Bertens advances

Home favorite Laura Siegemund was forced to withdraw during her second-round match at the Nuremberg Cup on Wednesday, while top-seeded Kiki Bertens and Yulia Putintseva both advanced. The fourth-seeded Siegemund suffered a right knee injury with the score 5-5 in the second set against Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic.

