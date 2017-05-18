Sharapova to play Wimbledon qualifier...

Sharapova to play Wimbledon qualifiers rather than requesting wild card

Maria Sharapova has announced she will not seek a wild card into Wimbledon's main draw and will instead play the qualifying rounds to secure her place. The Russian was denied a return to grand slam tennis at the French Open following her 15-month doping ban.

