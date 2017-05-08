Romanian tennis legend Ilie Nastase b...

Romanian tennis legend Ilie Nastase banned from attending Roland Garros, Wimbledon

15 hrs ago Read more: Romania-Insider.com

Romanian Ilie Nastase , one of the world's top players of the 1970s, will not be accredited for this year's tournament at Roland Garros, the event organizers announced in a Twitter post. "Following the decision of his suspension by the @ITF_Tennis, Mr. Ilie Nastase won't be accredited for #RG17," reads the post of the official Roland Garros Twitter.

Chicago, IL

