Raonic and Tsonga reach Lyon semifinals
Top-seeded Milos Raonic of Canada eased into the semifinals of the Lyon Open with a straight sets victory over Portuguese qualifier Gastao Elias on Thursday. Elias had defeated Juan Martin del Potro the previous day, but Raonic, from Thornhill, Ont., was never in difficulty as he won 6-4, 6-3.
