Rafael Nadal beats Novak Djokovic in straight sets to reach Madrid Open final
Rafael Nadal recorded a first win over Novak Djokovic in almost three years to seal a place in the Madrid Open final. After a run of seven straight defeats to his rival, dating back to the 2014 French Open final, Nadal reversed the trend with a 6-2 6-4 victory.
