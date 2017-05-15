Pliskova struggles to win Madrid Open opener

Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova struggled to beat Lesia Tsurenko of Ukraine 7-6 , 2-6, 6-2 in the first round of the Madrid Open on Saturday. Pliskova was up 5-2 in the first set but Tsurenko fought back to force a tiebreaker that Pliskova won by hitting two of her five aces.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.