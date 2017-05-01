Petra Kvitova returns to tennis court for first time since knife attack
The two-time Wimbledon champion suffered serious injuries to her dominant left hand when she confronted an intruder who broke into her home last December. A best-case scenario put Kvitova off the tour for at least six months but she revealed in April her recovery was going so well that she had entered the French Open, which starts on May 28. Kvitova wrote: "Hello guys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hampshire Chronicle.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC