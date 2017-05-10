Patrick Rafter to Play in Tennis Showcase
The Greenbrier Resort has announced former world number one Patrick Rafter will take part in the 2017 Tennis Showcase. Rafter will play Andy Roddick in an exhibition match on Saturday, June 3rd.
