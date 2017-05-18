Novak Djokovic sets up quarter-final ...

Novak Djokovic sets up quarter-final clash with Juan Martin del Potro in Rome

13 hrs ago Read more: Guardian-series.co.uk

Novak Djokovic continued his steady return to form as he booked his place in the quarter-finals of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome on Thursday. The world number two defeated Roberto Bautista Agut 6-4 6-4 to reach the last eight of a tournament he has won four times previously.

