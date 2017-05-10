No French Open wild card for Maria Sharapova
Maria Sharapova has not been handed a wild card into this year's French Open, tournament organisers have announced on Facebook. The 30-year-old former world number one has competed at three events since returning to competitive tennis following her 15-month doping suspension.
