Nishikori saves 3 match points in Geneva Open QF win
Steve Johnson of the U.S, returns a ball to Mischa Zverev of Germany, during a quarterfinal match of the Geneva Open ATP 250 tennis tournament, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, May 25, 2016. GENEVA -- Kei Nishikori saved three straight match points in the deciding set before outlasting Kevin Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Geneva Open quarterfinals on Thursday.
