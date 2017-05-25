Nishikori saves 3 match points in Geneva Open QF win

Steve Johnson of the U.S, returns a ball to Mischa Zverev of Germany, during a quarterfinal match of the Geneva Open ATP 250 tennis tournament, in Geneva, Switzerland, Thursday, May 25, 2016. GENEVA -- Kei Nishikori saved three straight match points in the deciding set before outlasting Kevin Anderson 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 in the Geneva Open quarterfinals on Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.