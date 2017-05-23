Nick Kyrgios crashes out of Lyon Open

World number 19 Nick Kyrgios suffered an unexpected second-round loss to Argentina's Nicolas Kicker at the Lyon Open. The Australian number four seed, given a bye in the first round, took the opening set before eventually going down 2-6 6-4 6-2 against Kicker, who is ranked at 94. There was, though, no such drama for sixth seed Juan Martin Del Potro in his first-round match as the Argentinian coasted past Quentin Halys 7-5 6-4.

