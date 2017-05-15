New Zealand's Michael Venus makes ATP Estoril doubles final
New Zealand's Michael Venus and American doubles partner Ryan Harrison are through to the final of the Estoril ATP tournament in Portugal after saving three match points in their semifinal. They defeated Ariel Behar and Aliaksandr Bury 4-6 7-6 10-3, saving a match point at 4-5 in the second set and rallying back from 4-6 down in the second set tiebreak as well to ultimately prevail in one hour 40 minutes.
