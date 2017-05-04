Navarro, Albrikes, Earley: Three key ...

Navarro, Albrikes, Earley: Three key tennis figures

20 hrs ago

LTP Tennis owner Ben Navarro and tennis director Jerry Albrikes take a break in the LTP clubhouse with U.S. Open chief referee Brian Earley on Saturday. The inaugural LTP/Charleston $60K made a grand entrance onto the stage of the U.S. Women's Pro Tennis Circuit on the backs of three men, each at the pinnacle of their field, along with a cast of literally hundreds of supporters.

Chicago, IL

