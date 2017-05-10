Nastase says he is cooperating with ITF probe over comments
Ilie Nastase said Thursday he is fully cooperating with an International Tennis Federation investigation into his foul-mouthed comments and bad behavior last month. The ITF provisionally suspended the former tennis great after he speculated about the skin color of the baby that Serena Williams is expecting and for outbursts during a Fed Cup match between Romania and Britain.
