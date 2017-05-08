Nadal's debut in Madrid delayed becau...

Nadal's debut in Madrid delayed because of ear infection

13 hrs ago

Organizers said Monday that Nadal will play his opening match on Wednesday because of the ailment that has been bothering him since Friday. The four-time champion said he has had trouble sleeping because of the pain, but was cleared to keep playing.

