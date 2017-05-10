Nadal extends winning streak to 16 wh...

Nadal extends winning streak to 16 when Almagro retires

Rafael Nadal's winning streak was extended to 16 matches when Nicolas Almagro retired in the first set Wednesday at the Italian Open. Nadal went over to Almagro's side of the net to ask what was wrong and consoled his opponent.

