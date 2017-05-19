Nadal beats Sock to reach Italian Ope...

Nadal beats Sock to reach Italian Open quarterfinals

Read more: ABS-CBN News

Rafael Nadal's preparations for the French Open continued apace as he swept past 13th-seeded Jack Sock 6-3, 6-4 Thursday to ease into the Italian Open quarterfinals and extend his winning streak to 17 matches. Fourth-seeded Nadal broke Sock's serve twice in the second set and served out the match to set up a last-eight meeting with Dominic Thiem, who was beaten by Nadal in the Madrid Open final last week.

Chicago, IL

