Murray & Nadal support Pique's ambitious 'Tennis World Cup' plan
The Spain international is part of a group trying to improve international tennis, and has gained the backing of some of the sports' biggest stars Not content with conquering football with Barcelona as one of the best defenders in the world, Spain international Gerard Pique has now set his sights on improving tennis. The 30-year-old regularly attends tennis matches and competitions, and has been in talks with ATP officials about the formation of a Tennis World Cup.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Goal.com.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC