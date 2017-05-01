Murray knocked out of Monte Carlo Masters

Andy Murray slipped early on the clay once again in Monte Carlo, losing in three sets to Albert Ramos-Vinolas yesterday after blowing 4-0 lead in the third. Left-hander Ramos-Vinolas, ranked 24th in the world and the 15th seed, ripped through the second set in 36 minutes and refused to give up after Murray went two breaks of serve up in the deciding set.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.