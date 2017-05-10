Murray advances to 3rd round in Madri...

Murray advances to 3rd round in Madrid Open

21 hrs ago Read more: Brandon Sun

Top-ranked Andy Murray made his debut at the Madrid Open with a comfortable 6-4, 6-3 win over wild card Marius Copil of Romania in the second round on Tuesday. "When I started to control the points more towards the end of the first set and second set, I was hitting the ball pretty clean, creating a few chances," Murray said.

