Mona Barthel wins Prague Open for 4th WTA title

13 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

Qualifier Mona Barthel of Germany rallied to win the Prague Open on Saturday, beating unseeded Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic 2-6, 7-5, 6-2. Barthel broke Pliskova for a 4-2 lead in the final set before converting her second match point for her fourth WTA title and the first since 2014.

Chicago, IL

