Mirza-Shvedova storm into Italian Open semis11 min ago
Rome [Italy], May 20 : Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza and her partner Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan booked their place in the semi-finals of the Italian Open following a straight-sets victory in their women's doubles clash here last evening. The third seeded duo registered a convincing 6-4, 6-1 win over the Italian pair of Martina Trevisan and Sara Errani in a one-sided quarter-final clash that lasted only one hour and eight minutes .
