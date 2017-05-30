Marina Erakovic receives kind first round draw for French Open in American Shelby Rogers
In what is a good opportunity to turn around what has been a difficult season to date, the sole Kiwi in the singles has been pitted against American Shelby Rogers in her first match on Saturday .. World No 55 Rogers, who is unseeded and narrowly beat Erakovic in the first round of the Miami Open in March, reached the quarterfinals at Roland Garros last year before losing to the eventual winner Garbine Muguruza.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.
Add your comments below
Tennis Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kei Nishikori too strong for Britain's Dan Evan...
|Mar '17
|Strong pharts
|1
|Andy Murray through to Dubai final after win ov...
|Mar '17
|ThroughPharts
|1
|Kyle Edmund beaten by Milos Raonic in Delray Be...
|Feb '17
|QuarterPhartsc
|1
|Pliskova and Cibulkova lose opening matches in ...
|Feb '17
|Samson
|1
|NEW UPDATED INFO on this interesting tennis site
|Feb '17
|karent1
|1
|Tim Worner thanks Amber Harrison for giving him...
|Feb '17
|ClaimsPhartzz
|4
|Davis Cup: Serbia beat Russia, set to take on S...
|Feb '17
|DavisPhartzz
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tennis Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC