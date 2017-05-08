Marin Cilic downs Milos Raonic to win Istanbul title
Marin Cilic warmed up for this month's French Open by capturing his first claycourt title in five years with a 7-6 6-3 win over Canadian top seed Milos Raonic in the Istanbul Open final. The Croatian second seed fired nine aces and saved all seven break points he faced to emerge triumphant in the battle of the big servers.
