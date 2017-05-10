Maria Sharapova vows to 'rise up agai...

Maria Sharapova vows to 'rise up again' after being denied French Open wildcard

16 hrs ago Read more: Salisbury Journal

Maria Sharapova has vowed to "rise up again" after being denied a wildcard entry into the French Open by the French Tennis Federation. The Russian, a two-time champion at Roland Garros, was informed that her request for entry into the forthcoming grand slam following her recent return from a drugs ban had been rejected on Tuesday.

