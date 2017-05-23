Maria Sharapova to continue comeback ...

Maria Sharapova to continue comeback from doping ban at Rogers Cup

8 hrs ago Read more: The Guardian

Russian tennis star Maria Sharapova will continue her comeback from a 15-month doping ban at this summer's Rogers Cup in Toronto. Since the end of her ban, Sharapova has used wild-card entries to play three events on the WTA Tour.

