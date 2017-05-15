Maria Sharapova through to second round in Rome

Maria Sharapova booked her place in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia after beating Christina McHale in one hour and 35 minutes on Monday. After battling back to win a scrappy opening set, Sharapova grew in confidence in the second and earned a comfortable 6-4 6-2 victory in Rome.

