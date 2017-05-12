Man sentenced to five years, eight mo...

Man sentenced to five years, eight months for role in fatal North Vancouver kidnapping

A BC Supreme Court judge has handed a man five years and eight months in prison for his role in a botched kidnapping attempt that left a Chinese student dead in North Vancouver. Peng Sun was just 22-years-old when he died, the only son of a Chinese couple who bankrupted themselves paying his ransom.

