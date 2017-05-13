Lendl jetting in to save Murray's sea...

Lendl jetting in to save Murray's season ahead of French Open

Read more: Metro

Ivan Lendl will jet in to join Sir Andy Murray a week ahead of the French Open and is expected to work with him non-stop until the end of Wimbledon as the duo look to arrest the world No. 1's slump in form.

