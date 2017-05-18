Laura Robson back into top 200 after ...

Laura Robson back into top 200 after ITF win in Japan

Read more: Hampshire Chronicle

Laura Robson will surge back into the top 200 of the rankings after she won the ITF 60k Kurume tournament in Japan. The 23-year-old, playing at the level below the WTA, beat fellow Briton Katie Boulter 6-3 6-4 to claim her third ITF title - and the biggest of her career - and rise to 169 when the rankings are updated on Monday.

