Laura Robson back into top 200 after ITF win in Japan
Laura Robson will surge back into the top 200 of the rankings after she won the ITF 60k Kurume tournament in Japan. The 23-year-old, playing at the level below the WTA, beat fellow Briton Katie Boulter 6-3 6-4 to claim her third ITF title - and the biggest of her career - and rise to 169 when the rankings are updated on Monday.
