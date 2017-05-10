Kyrgios withdraws from Italian Open with hip injury
Tournament organizers made the announcement Tuesday, shortly before the 18th-ranked Australian was to face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain. Kyrgios will be replaced in the draw by lucky loser Alexandr Dolgopolov of Ukraine, who lost in the final round of qualifying.
