Johanna Konta reaches third round in Rome with comfortable victory
Johanna Konta began her Internazionali BNL d'Italia campaign with a straight-forward 6-3 6-0 victory over Yulia Putintseva to reach the third round in Rome. The world number six, who received a bye in the first round, broke the 2016 French Open quarter-finalist on five occasions to give herself some much-needed confidence on the Italian clay with the second grand slam of the year at Roland Garros starting next week.
