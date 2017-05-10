Johanna Konta reaches third round in ...

Johanna Konta reaches third round in Rome with comfortable victory

Johanna Konta began her Internazionali BNL d'Italia campaign with a straight-forward 6-3 6-0 victory over Yulia Putintseva to reach the third round in Rome. The world number six, who received a bye in the first round, broke the 2016 French Open quarter-finalist on five occasions to give herself some much-needed confidence on the Italian clay with the second grand slam of the year at Roland Garros starting next week.

