Ilie Nastase will not receive Royal Box invite at Wimbledon
Ilie Nastase will not be invited to the Royal Box at Wimbledon this year following his behaviour at last month's Fed Cup tie against Great Britain. Romania team captain Nastase, 70, was ejected from the match in Constanta following a foul-mouthed tirade directed at his British counterpart Anne Keothavong and British number one Johanna Konta - one of a series of incidents for which he is awaiting sanction by the International Tennis Federation.
